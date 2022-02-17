Brian Joseph Carey
Bucks County District Attorney

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is announcing the arrest of Brian Carey, a person of interest in the killing of his stepfather in Bristol Township. 

The 41-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Carey is wanted as a person of interest in the killing of his stepfather on Tuesday night a home in the 700 block of Winder Drive. 

He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility under $750,000 bail, 10 percent.

The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at 215-785-4040. 

