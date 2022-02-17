BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is announcing the arrest of Brian Carey, a person of interest in the killing of his stepfather in Bristol Township.
The 41-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carey is wanted as a person of interest in the killing of his stepfather on Tuesday night a home in the 700 block of Winder Drive.
He is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility under $750,000 bail, 10 percent.
The homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at 215-785-4040.