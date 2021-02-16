WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three girls has been sentenced.
Robert Pena, 40, of Warrington Township, was sentenced Tuesday to 6 ¾ to 14 years in state prison, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office. Pena, 40, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child and one count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, the DA's office said.
After hearing impact statements by the three victims, Bucks County Judge Rea B. Boylan sentenced Pena to three to six years in state prison on each count of aggravated indecent assault of a child and nine months to 24 months on the count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. She ordered that all sentences run consecutively.
Boylan also heard testimony from an expert with the sex offender assessment board in determining that Pena should be classified a sexually violent predator who must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the DA's office.
Pena was arrested on Feb. 27. The crimes occurred between January of 2008 and November 28, 2019 in different locations in Bucks County, police said.
Pena is also facing similar charges in Texas.