DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man has been sentenced in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at Nockamixon State Park.
Kenneth Heller, 52, was sentenced to seven to 20 years in state prison.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a prohibited offensive weapon and two hunting law violations.
Jason Kutt, 18, died after being shot in the back of the head while sitting on a bench near the lake watching the sunset with his girlfriend in Bedminster Township, Bucks County. He was pronounced dead two days later.
When Kutt was shot, his girlfriend turned around to see a hunter, later identified as Heller, standing about 550 feet away from them, up Old Ridge Road behind a yellow gate, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
After an anonymous tip from someone who knew Heller, the "investigative circle began to close rather rapidly" on Heller, and it became obvious that "there were no other suspects," the DA said.
Investigators had been looking into three vehicles in the area at the time, one of which belonged to Heller, Weintraub said.
Weintraub described the scene on the evening of Oct. 24, saying from where Heller was standing, looking down the lane towards the lake, as the sun was setting, Kutt's head could look like an animal perched on the rise of the road.
Heller, with his attorney, turned himself in and admitted to taking the shot that killed Kutt, according to court paperwork.
Heller admitted in court that he made no attempts to inform authorities that he took the fatal shot.
Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley said Wednesday he received dozens of letters from relatives and friends of Kutt, describing the impact his death had on the community. At Wednesday’s sentencing, Kutt’s father, mother and sister, and the mother of Kutt’s girlfriend, gave emotional statements.
“There is no recovering from this,” his father said. “Our hearts will never heal.”
Finley said the impact to the community, Heller’s reckless disregard of the rules of hunting and his failure to report what he had done to law enforcement factored into the sentence. Finley also ordered Heller to pay a $10,000 fine to the victim’s next of kin, as part of one of the hunting violations.