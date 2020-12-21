In April, WFMZ told you about a Bucks County nurse and police officer that got married via Zoom, after the coronavirus pandemic led them to cancel their wedding and reception that had been booked 18 months in advance.
Donnie and Lauren Thomas tell WFMZ that a few days before their virtual wedding, they learned they were pregnant with their first child.
The couple gave birth to their daughter, Elizabeth "Ellie" Thomas at 4:09 p.m. on December 6.
"Everyone was joking because the Eagles game started at 4:20 p.m., so she was born just in time for the Eagles game. She's already a huge fan," said Lauren Thomas.
