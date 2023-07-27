An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect in Bucks County starting on Thursday.

The warning will run from 10 a.m. on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The county announced the opening of cooling centers in Upper and Lower Bucks.

The centers are for seniors and people experiencing homelessness during the extreme heat.

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.