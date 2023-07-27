An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect in Bucks County starting on Thursday.
The warning will run from 10 a.m. on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The county announced the opening of cooling centers in Upper and Lower Bucks.
The centers are for seniors and people experiencing homelessness during the extreme heat.
The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Riegelsville Borough Hall: 615 Easton Road
- Morrisville Senior Service Center: 31 E. Cleveland Avenue
- YMCA of Bucks County - Warminster Branch: 624 York Road
- YMCA of Bucks County – Fairless Hills Branch: 601 S. Oxford Valley Road
- Bristol Borough Senior Center: 301 Wood Street
- Bristol Township Senior Center:2501 Bath Road
- Bensalem Senior Citizens Center: 1850 Byberry Road