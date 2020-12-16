DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County's 2021 budget will not raise taxes, but tough decisions loom in the future.
The county will draw on $7.8 million of its projected end-of-year fund balance of $50 million to cover a funding gap, Chief Financial Officer David Boscola said at Wednesday's board of commissioners meeting. The federal CARES Act, which gave the county money to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, helped with expenses this year, Boscola said.
Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. supported the budget, but said the county has had a "structural deficit" for years. It spends more than it takes in. The 2021 operating budget sets spending at $469 million with the property tax millage remaining at 25.45.
"There are some tough decisions we are going to have to make" in the future about taxes and spending, Harvie said. In 2021, he said the county needs to be "focusing on ways to try to get this structural deficit under control."
"The big news is, we are not raising taxes," Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said. He acknowledged the challenge of the structural deficit, but said that raising taxes during a pandemic that is hurting businesses and taxpayers would be mistake.
The projected fund balance of about $42 million at the end of 2021 will also help protect the county's credit rating, DiGirolamo said. A higher credit rating allows the county to borrow at lower cost.
In other business, Chairwoman Diane-Ellis Marseglia asked county residents and businesses to rise to the challenge of the pandemic. She said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's recent restrictions on businesses, which Wolf said will cut down on the spread of the coronavirus, have generated lots of public feedback.
She said the commissioners have received many emails from people who are upset about the orders, and from people who are upset about others not following the orders.
"It is not fair in many ways that your gym and restaurants are closed right now," Ellis-Marseglia said, but businesses have to abide by the restrictions.
"You need to close now," she said, or "Our health department will be contacting you."
Ellis-Marseglia said the county is seeking guidance from Wolf's office on enforcement of the shutdowns.
"We will have more information I hope in a couple days," she said.
Commissioner Harvie said the county will waive the 2021 health department inspection fee for restaurants that comply with the virus restrictions.
An objection to fox hunting with horses and dogs also came up at the meeting. Harvie read a letter from Judith Algeo, chairwoman of the Warwick Township board of supervisors, about hunts at Dark Hollow Park.
Fox hunts are a disturbance and archaic, Algeo wrote. The activity has become controversial in the United Kingdom, where the hunts originated and are now limited by a law passed in 2004.
"Dogs run at large through the community" during the hunts, Algeo said in her letter. "It's not appropriate in a developed area." She asked for an end to the hunts at Dark Hollow, which is a county park.
Former commissioner Andy Warren honored the memory of another ex-commissioner, Charles Meredith, philanthropist and former newspaper publisher, who died recently at age 85. Warren said during the public comment section of the meeting that Meredith worked to improve Bucks County Community College and to preserve open space.
In other business, the county named Jane Edna Mohler as its 2020 poet laureate. Mohler has published a book of poems, "Broken Umbrellas."