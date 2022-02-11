If you want to steam up your Valentine's Day, perhaps a cappuccino from Chiaro's Pizza in Bucks County?
The restaurant is buzzing online over a Valentine's Day ad that shows a naked man in the froth of a cappuccino.
It was an honest mistake, says General Manager Alex Chiaro. A stock photo was used for a direct mailer that went out to about 20,000 people.
"We proofed it, they proofed it, the printer proofed it," Chiaro said.
Soon, calls started coming in from folks frothed up.
"One of the customers that we know texted us a zoomed in picture of the frothy cappuccino," Chiaro said. "Until somebody sent us a zoomed in picture, I didn't see him."
The man in question is known as Barry Wood. A famous meme, he died about five years ago. The reaction online has been amused, with many adding Chairo's to the "restaurants I need to try" list.
The ad was making its way to even Ireland and the UK.
"I was talking to a gentleman Sunday from Hawaii. He said just decided to call and say, "listen, I love the ad, I know it's going to be tough but good luck with it,'" Chiaro said.
Chiaro's issued an apology online. It's safe to say they won't use it again.
"We didn't lose any business, so we'll see what happens over the next few weeks with Valentine's Day coming up and the Super Bowl," Chiaro said.