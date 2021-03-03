DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County plans to open two COVID-19 vaccination clinics by the end of March that will have the capacity to inoculate as many as 1,000 people per day.
Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt told the county commissioners Wednesday that the former H&M store at the Neshaminy Mall, and St. Luke's Hospital in Quakertown will accommodate 200 to 500 people each daily, once they are open. The county has secured the sites, but the supply of vaccine remains an issue.
"We're planning for when we get more vaccines," McKevitt said at the meeting in Doylestown. "Our hope is to get more vaccine and as we do, that (the new sites) will be up and running by the end of the month."
McKevitt said the county will inoculate residents with the Pfizer vaccine. The county will use its registration list at buckscounty.org to invite people for appointments.
"As we get doses, we give them out," Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said. No vaccine is being hoarded. He said residents who have already registered may receive emails seeking to verify information or determine if they received doses from another source, but that does not mean they have lost their place "in line" for shots.
The commissioners also reviewed two steps toward making Bucks County more environmentally friendly. The board will accept a free audit from Protogen Energy of Quakertown, and purchase two Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for the Department of Corrections.
Harvie said the Protogen audit will explore whether the county government can use less energy and explore the feasibility of using alternative (not from fossil fuel) energy.
The two electric vehicles will cost $57,200 total.
"This is part of our step to decrease our carbon footprint," Board Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said.
The commissioners thanked Parks and Recreation Director William Mitchell, who will retire in April after almost 32 years. The county will name the parks administration building in his honor.
Former commissioner Andy Warren credited Mitchell with helping the county develop "one of the most recognized park systems in the state and the nation."
The board also voted to extend its COVID-19 disaster declaration through July 8, with Gene DiGirolamo joining Harvie and Ellis-Marseglia in the 3-0 vote. The declaration affects county government operations only. Pandemic restrictions on businesses are imposed by the state.
The meeting was held at the government center with limited attendance and broadcast over Facebook, using a new audio-visual system. Ellis-Marseglia said that within about a month, meetings will also be broadcast on the county website.
The next commissioners meeting will be March 17.