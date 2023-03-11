NEW HOPE, Pa. - The Bucks County Playhouse is set for the 2023 season.

Theater officials announced a lineup of plays and musicals.

They say the productions are more modern works, bringing new faces to the theater.

They hope to bring in those who feel priced out of Broadway shows in New York City.

"We really want to make our shows available to anybody who wants to come. We have a new under-40 program. We're going to have $39 tickets to every performance," said Alex Fraser, producing director.

Among the performances hitting the stage this year is "The Bridges of Madison County."

And "Tommy and Me," a play written by Philadelphia Eagles historian Ray Didinger.