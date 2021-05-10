NEW HOPE, Pa. - The Bucks County Playhouse is seeking teens to audition for their Youth Company. Virtual and in-person auditions are available for teens 13-18 years old.
This year’s program will have the teens involved in the writing and creative process to create original songs, dances and stories.
In-person auditions will take place on Saturday, May 22nd from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. -5:30 p.m.
All auditions will take place at Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street in Lambertville, NJ.
The program will take place June 26th -July 25th. Rehearsals will be Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. This schedule may change slightly due to pandemic related protocols.
The show will have two performances a day July 22nd –25th on the Playhouse stage.
An appointment is required for both in-person and virtual submissions. Please contact Kelly Wilson at kelly@bcptheater.org for more information.
The deadline to make an appointment is Friday, May 21st.
Participants must prepare 16 bars of a ballad or 16 bars of an up-tempo song of their choice and one three minute-monologue of their choice.
For in-person auditions, attendees must provide their own sheet music and virtual auditions candidates should have recorded music ready as an accompaniment. A photo is required for in-person and virtual submissions.