NEW HOPE, Pa. - Bucks County Playhouse's annual benefit gala is going virtual this year, and it will feature award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper.
The gala, “Bucks County Playhouse-At Home 2020: A Gala Celebration,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. It will include a musical presentation and all-new interview by Bucks County Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman with Lauper. Lauper will introduce several rarely seen performances of her musical hits and recall personal anecdotes from her career.
Cyndi Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist. With her first album, "She's So Unusual", Lauper won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and became the first female in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album. Currently, Cyndi is writing the score for the Broadway adaptation of the 1988 feature film “Working Girl."
Among the stars expected to appear are Meredith Baxter, Didi Conn, Santino Fontana, Michael Gross, Justin Guarini, Randy Harrison, Marilu Henner, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Marsha Mason, Laura Osnes, Sarah Paulson, Susan Sullivan, and Holland Taylor.
The online gala is offering packages can include home-delivered gourmet picnic baskets featuring fare from Stella by Jose Garces and The Deck Restaurant at Bucks County Playhouse, and a pre-show Zoom sponsors’ cocktail hour with drop-ins by stars of stage and screen.
The gala, which is presented by Playhouse Artists, the 501©3 charity that supports the work of the Playhouse, also serves as a launch for the Playhouse’s Pandemic Campaign chaired by Lynn Breen and Paul Muller. It will also honor Nelson and Bette Pfundt, for funding the preservation of the Bucks County Playhouse’s history through the establishment of the Nelson and Bette Pfundt Archive and for their support of technology initiatives including the upgrading of the Playhouse’s ticketing system.
“The Pandemic Campaign is designed to keep our core team of skilled professionals together while we continue our service to the community — expanding productions and programs online and readying the Playhouse to leap back onstage as soon as we can,” says Producing Director, Alexander Fraser. “In the eight years since its reopening, the Playhouse has, once again, become the shining heart of New Hope, bringing $10 million to our region’s economy in 2019. However, as a young nonprofit with no endowment, we must raise critical funding now to continue our work and the Gala is a big part of our campaign to ensure the Playhouse’s future.”
“We are incredibly grateful to Nelson and Bette Pfundt for their support of growing and digitizing our archive,” says Marvin Woodall, Chair of Playhouse Artists. “My wife Deann and I were honored to match their gift to bring the Playhouse’s antiquated box office systems into the 21st century and upgrade our internet sales capacity. It feels absolutely fitting that we are able to honor their support through this online celebration.”
The gala will highlight the nonprofit mission of Bucks County Playhouse, which includes its new musical development program, the Oscar Hammerstein Festival, and education programs like the Student Theatre Festival, GirlSpeak, and the Playhouse Youth Company. Two programs that launched within the last year, the Playhouse Institute, which provides professional training to high school drama teachers, and “Bounce,” an education program that is currently working with 4th and 5th grade students in the Morrisville School District, have been developed partially with funds raised at previous galas.
The virtual gala is a ticketed event. Packages start at $600. Sponsorship packages range from $3,000 to $100,000. For more information, people can contact Scott Blacker, Director of Advancement at 267.740.2090 x107 or scott@bcptheater.org. Tickets also are available at the Playhouse’s website.