NEW HOPE, Pa. - The Bucks County Playhouse welcomed the Spring season with a free boat concert and more on the Delaware River.
The theater is located on the Delaware River in New Hope and used the event on Saturday to unveil some of their new upgrades.
The boat concert included a performance by Andrew Polec, seen in the video above singing "Come Sail Away!”
Polec is a Bucks County native, who starred in the national tour of the musical “Bat Out of Hell” and whose parents still reside in Doylestown.
The dinner included with the concert was outside and socially distanced.
Bucks County Playhouse is gearing up for their additional concerts this Spring and Early Summer. The performances will feature artists from the world of Broadway and the New York City cabaret scene.
Details and tickets are now available on the Playhouse’s website BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.