DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County may have to process 200,000 or more mail-in ballots in the November election, straining the county's capacity.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure your vote counts, that you will be safe when you go to the polls," Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said Wednesday at the board's meeting in Doylestown.
A state law that bars processing of ballots until Election Day threatens to delay results, he said. Bucks has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to prepare for Nov. 3.
"Even with the new machines that we have, we are really going to be strained to come up with a reasonable vote count on election night," DiGirolamo said.
He said a proposed state law to allow mailed-in ballots to be scanned starting three days before the election, without counting votes or disclosing results, would help speed up results.
The county is being inundated with phone calls and emails about the mail-in ballots, Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said. The November presidential election will be the first when no-excuse mail ballots will be allowed in Pennsylvania, and that, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to generate demand for voting by mail.
Legal challenges to the ballots have delayed their mailing, but Harvie said voters will get them in plenty of time to return them before Election Day.
The commissioners approved a $422,077 contract with Kutco Printing of Harrisburg for printing and mailing of ballots. Kutco is not the company that printed faulty primary election ballots that were difficult to scan.
Former commissioner Andy Warren questioned, as he has before, whether some of the federal CARES Act money was being spent appropriately.
Harvie said CARES Act funds may be spent on anything related to COVID-19. That can include anything from hand sanitizer to an investment in video equipment to help residents view commissioners' meetings.
Harvie said county businesses with fewer than 49 employees and less than $2 million in annual revenue may still apply for grants to help them survive the pandemic. He said owners should check the county website for details and apply by the end of the week. The grants are funded by the $109 million the county received from the CARES Act.
Solicitor Joseph Khan said Bucks has saved money by working with other counties to fend off litigation related to the fall election. One case involving Bucks County has been dismissed, and two others are on hold, he said.
By working with Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, he said legal expenses have been "a fraction of the cost" of what the county would have had to pay on its own.