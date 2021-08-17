Bucks County is now recommending that students wear masks when they return to school for the fall semester.
County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said the recommendation was made after local hospitals expressed concern about any pediatric COVID-19 cases stressing the system. Damsker said COVID-19 cases among school-aged children in the county currently remain very low.
Even under normal circumstances, hospitals in Bucks County have limited ability to treat severe pediatric cases of any type, Damsker said. As the county's hospitals must refer all serious cases to pediatric specialty hospitals in the region, many of those specialty pediatric hospitals are already operating at close to capacity because of non-COVID illnesses and staffing issues, Damsker said.
The county said it continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated.