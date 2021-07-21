Bucks County has recovered $435,000 from criminals who owe for court costs and restitution, dating as far back as 1990.
About $232 million is owed, so the take from the delinquency recovery program amounts to a fraction of a percent of the debt, but Clerk of Courts Brian Munroe told the county commissioners Wednesday that the initiative is paying for itself, and receipts are increasing.
About $85 million of the money owed is for restitution to victims, Munroe said. The program started about a year ago.
"We're at the one-year reassessment point," he said at the commissioners meeting in Doylestown. Some debts will never be collected, as the debtors cannot be found, are dead or in jail.
The county sets up repayment plans with debtors, and Munroe said revenue is accelerating. He expects the total to hit about $1 million in early 2022.
The commissioners say they also approved a plan to start adding electric-vehicle charging stations at parks. One will go in at Peace Valley Park, along with two at the Union Street parking garage in Doylestown.
Solicitor Joseph Khan commented on what the county may receive from settlements with makers and distributors of addictive opioid drugs.
"Whatever it is won't be enough and whatever it is will probably be paid off over at least nine years," he said.
A national opioid settlement that would provide $26 billion to states and communities may be unveiled this week, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the negotiations.
That amount, spread of the entire U.S., will not compensate for the damage done by the painkillers, Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said. Bucks County, as one of many, has no choice but to accept whatever agreement is reached, she said.
Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said he still hopes for criminal prosecutions of executives who promoted the sale of opioids. The Centers for Disease Control says opioids were involved in 49,860 overdose deaths in 2019.
"I am sick and tired of talking with families with dead kids because of this garbage," DiGirolamo said.
At a retirement board meeting earlier, county Controller Neale Dougherty said the Bucks pension fund was just over $1 billion as of June 30. The fund was $931.2 million at the start of the year.
The next meeting of the board of commissioners will be Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m.