"I said 'oh I'm the big bad wolf.'"
Photographer Lawrence Schiller talked about his introduction to Marilyn Monroe during a 1960 shoot for Look magazine.
"She said to me, 'you don't look so bad now but when you grow up you will be. She said come on in Mr. Wolf.'"
The experience ushered in a new friendship. Schiller was with her the day she died.
He's had a career path paved with photographing Hollywood's biggest stars, sports heavyweights, like Muhammad Ali landing a punch to Floyd Patterson during a championship bout, and political power players.
That includes a tearful shot of Pat Nixon during a lost election night.
Schiller and his camera helped showcase the decade's cultural zeitgeist, which also included the Watts riots in California.
"Anticipation is the most important thing in photography," he said.
Highlighted by a picture taken on the second floor of the Dallas police station.
"I have the picture that tells the story. Not only the gun tied to Kennedy's assassination but the media, crowd, the craziness that is happening on the second floor," he explained.
In the basement of his Bucks County home there are numerous computers, a gigantic printer, and thousands of archives. Schiller, originally from New York, has more than 22,000 scanned photographs, more than 300,000 frames, including OJ Simpson shortly after the verdict.
His work hangs in galleries around the globe and at Arete Gallery in New Hope.
He's directed movies, including seven minutes of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He's written numerous books, including with Pulitzer-Prize winning author Norman Mailer. He's now championing teaching digital photography in schools.
"Now people take pictures very quickly and always adjusting," he said of those with smart phones.
Disconnecting you from the moment, moments he clearly saw.
"Do you ever look back and say wow. I can't believe I was a part of all that?"
"No. Because I'm 16 going on 85. I don't look at my life that way," he said.
Luckily others can.