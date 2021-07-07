Bucks County's government could replace 75% of its electricity use with solar power for an extra $250,000 per year, ProtoGen Energy co-founder Kevin Wright said Wednesday.
Wright told the county commissioners that, based on a study his firm completed at no cost, placing solar panels on county properties to generate three-quarters of the energy the government uses would cost about $28.6 million.
When the cost of construction and maintenance is amortized over time, Bucks would pay about $1.5 million per year annually for electricity, up about a quarter-million dollars from the current cost. The estimates are based on current federal and state incentives for solar power, and those incentives can change, Wright said.
The study reflects just dollars and cents, he said, not the environmental benefits of reducing carbon emissions.
"It does not consider the value of cutting (use of) fossil fuels," he told the commissioners. Wright also said a national or state push for renewable energy could help fund solar power.
"Incentives can very quickly change this picture," he said. Wright said New Jersey, for example, is more aggressive in promoting the solar switch.
Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr., the board's point person on energy issues, said the county's options include placing solar panels on rooftops and open space, as discussed by Wright, or buying electricity from renewable sources.
In the meantime, the county can take easy steps such as turning computers and appliances off when they are not in use, and adjusting lighting, he said.
"That step by itself is not going to save all the energy costs," he said, but it would reduce electricity use without affecting county operations.
If more of the county staff worked remotely, Harvie said Bucks might not need as many buildings, cutting its use of energy.
"This should not be a partisan issue," Gene DiGirolamo, the only Republican on the three-person board, said. "Climate change is real."
During the public comment section of the meeting, former commissioner Andy Warren questioned several budget items, including spending related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"How long does this go on?" he asked.
"This is not over," Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said of the pandemic. The county is still providing inoculations, she said, while federal grants to cover Covid-19 costs have been dispensed this year and will be given in 2022.
"We still have about 58,000 people in Bucks County who have not gotten their second vaccination," county Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt said. She said about 100 shots are being given daily, and there may be an increase later this summer as students get vaccinations before returning to school.
The board's next meeting will be July 21 at the government building in Doylestown.