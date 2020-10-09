TINICUM TWP., Pa. - "This is Snowy," said Jess Huff, while holding the animal up in a harness. The 6-month-old goat with a neurological disorder is learning how to walk.
"Biggest thing with these guys is they live in the moment. Just trying to survive and have a good time," she said.
Snowy is one of 50 animals in need who otherwise would be at the end of their line but instead are living their best lives in Bucks County at Gratitude Gate Farm Sanctuary in Tinicum Township. All under the watchful eye of Huff.
"For me it's something bigger than myself to care for an animal that needs you. If he didn't have me, he wouldn't be here," she said.
The 35-year old former vet tech started the nonprofit nine years ago after suffering her own traumatic brain injury. It's a story of survival for not only her and the animals, but now the Sanctuary itself.
The property is being sold. Huff has to go and needs to raise another $75,000 in the next month to afford another place.
"If you can't get the money together what happens to the animals?" I asked her.
"Do we think we can find homes, yes. But they have so many friendships we don't want to split them up," she said.
Like the Llama Jeffrey, who is the eyes for his blind brother Jethro. Or Dink the goose. Who looks after Tally, who suffered a spinal cord injury.
"This is not in any kind of medical book, you make it up as you go," she said.
For Snowy that means walking solo. For Huff a new location.
And a show of gratitude for those who helped.
You can donate at the Sanctuary's website.