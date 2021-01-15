Employees at a long-term care facility in Bucks County are being told they either need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk being terminated.
Neshaminy Manor, which is owned by the county, has lost nearly 90 residents to COVID-19.
When residents were eligible to be vaccinated, they showed up eager to get it. About 95% of residents have been vaccinated.
But only 45% of employees decided to get it.
"So, that was a little concerning," said Commissioner Diane Marseglia. "I think people just have those kinds of anxieties when something is new, medication is new, this vaccine is new."
The county is now giving facility employees until the end of March to get the vaccine, or they risk being terminated.
"The members are up in arms about it," said Tom Totsi, Director of AFSCME Local 13, a union that represents some of the employees at the facility.
Medical and religious exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The county said there's added concern for elderly residents, who often have the lowest antibody responses to vaccines.
"We just can't take that risk and have any employee by any chance bring something in that could infect any one of our residents," Marseglia said.
"We have been advised by our attorneys, that the EEOC has ruled that we can mandate it in our nursing home," said Margie McDevitt, Chief Operations Officer for the county.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued guidance.
"The EEOC didn't come out and say you can or should mandate vaccinations," said Loren Speziale, partner and business attorney at Gross McGinley.
Speziale said EEOC didn't specifically speak to Emergency Use Authorization vaccines, though.
"There is language within that that says, the recipients of that Emergency Use Authorization should be informed that any emergency use is voluntary to them," Speziale said.
Both COVID-19 vaccines only have FDA Emergency Use Authorization, not approval.
So Speziale says it's not a cut-and-dry answer as to whether it can be mandated.
Pennsylvania's Department of Public Health said it will not be making vaccines mandatory in the commonwealth, and it cannot advise health systems, hospitals, counties, and other health facilities to mandate all employees to receive the vaccine.