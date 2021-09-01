DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County’s plan for spending its allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act is well underway.
On Wednesday, Bucks County Chief Operating Officer Margie McKevitt told Bucks County Commissioners that the county had fulfilled its required obligation to the Treasury Department on how the county intends to spend the $122 million in funding that it has been earmarked to receive. A total of $61 million has already been received, with the remainder to be issued to the county in 2022.
McKevitt said so far the county has met with non-profit organizations and will meet with small business partners sometime in late-September or early-October.
During the Wednesday Bucks County Commissioners meeting, officials approved an additional $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act towards the Small Business Grant Program. The funds will be used for the Bucks Back to Work program.
“We want to continue to do what we can to help small businesses after a tough 18 months,” said Commissioner Robert Harvie, Jr.
A total of $27 million in rescue plan funds is expected to be allocated to some 13,000 different businesses in a total of four rounds.
Commissioners also approved $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the United Way of Bucks County.
The funds will be used for mold remediation and renovation for those who were impacted by the severe flooding in Bensalem and surrounding towns on July 12.
“These folks have just struggled and suffered so much since that flood,” said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo.
The county had hoped that the impacted residents would be able to get funds for repairs from FEMA and PEMA but the area failed to be declared a natural disaster area. Instead, the residents were told that they could apply for low-interest loans from the business administration.
Commissioner Diane Ellis Marseglia said with some 50-plus residents still remain out of their homes as a result of July’s flooding.