QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – After a lengthy discussion, the Quakertown Community School Board voted Thursday night to not require facemasks for athletes during active competition or while practicing. They will be required for those on the sidelines or in dugouts.
Quakertown athletes who play away sporting events will abide by whatever safety protocols are in place in that district. Teams coming to Quakertown can wear masks if they so choose.
The motion, introduced by Board President Kaylyn Mitchell, was approved by a 6-3 vote. Against the motion were board members Jennifer Weed, Brian Reimers and Steaven Klein.
Before the vote, board Vice President Ron Jackson said there's no point to masking and no need to fear the novel coronavirus anymore. He said it's no more deadly that the flu.
His comment drew a rebuke from board member Keith Micucci, a nurse practitioner. "COVID is not like the flu," he said, noting that there's no similarity in the way people respond to the disease. "It is an extremely dangerous pandemic."
Recognizing that people have COVID-19 fatigue and are tired of wearing masks, Mitchell expressed her disagreement with Jackson that COVID-19 is the same as the flu. "It's obviously more severe," she said.