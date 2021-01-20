DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County is trying to claw back some of the $201 million in unpaid court costs and restitution that defendants have run up over decades.
That does not mean county coffers will soon be overflowing. Clerk of Courts Brian Munroe told the county commissioners Wednesday that the Delinquency Recovery Program (DRiP) will bring in about $280,000 in its first full year.
When defendants fall behind in payments, their cases are assigned to collection agencies, which add fees on top of the debt. Munroe said the county will wipe out the collection fees for debtors who agree to pay.
About $80 million of the unpaid debt is for restitution for crime victims.
"Imagine being a victim back in 1990," Munroe said. "All of a sudden 30 years later you get a phone call from this county (about restitution)."
The county started last year by trying to collect debts from 1990 and 2005, and is expanding to other years.
"This is probably a little ahead of where we thought we were going to be," Munroe said, although the amount collected so far is not even 1% of the total debt. Some debtors pay in full when contacted, others agree to payment plans.
"The older cases are the more difficult" to collect from, Munroe said, because defendants from decades ago are harder to track down.
When Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo asked if the return justifies the cost, Munroe said collections have more than covered expenses.
In other business, the commissioners approved a survey of Bucks residents to guide an update of the county's comprehensive plan. Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia, DiGirolamo and Robert Harvie Jr. all voted in favor.
Bucks County Chief Operating Officer Margie McKevitt said county offices will remain open by appointment only through Feb. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting Wednesday was held at the government center in Doylestown with limited attendance, and broadcast on Facebook.
As the meeting wound down shortly before the inauguration of President Joseph Biden, DiGirolamo expressed hope in America's future.
"I am very, very hopeful for our country, for our citizens and for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," said DiGirolamo, the only Republican on the board and a former Pennsylvania state lawmaker. "I think Joe Biden is the absolute right person for the moment."
Harvie also commented on the current mood, saying that most Americans "are in the middle" politically but that social media amplifies extremism.
Harvie also noted new state rules for vaccination of anybody 65 and over. He said there are about 120,000 people 65 and over in the county, but nowhere near enough COVID-19 vaccines for all.
"We are doing the best we can with the very limited resources we have," Harvie said.
During the public comment section of the meeting, Solicitor Joe Khan read a statement submitted by Tom Tosti of AFSCME District Council 88. That union represents many workers at Neshaminy Manor, a county-owned nursing home that has required the staff to get vaccine shots or risk being fired.
Tosti said he will get the shot when he can, but that many Neshaminy Manor workers are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He objected to how the county imposed the vaccination mandate on workers.
The next board of commissioners meeting will be Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m.
Before the commissioners' meeting, the county's retirement board met. Controller Neale Dougherty said 2020 was a good year for the Bucks pension fund.
The fund started last year at $843.5 million, and had a market value at the end of December of $931.2 million.