BENSALEM, Pa. -- A Bucks County teen accused of murdering a girl is now saying it was an accident.

Joshua Cooper, age 16, allegedly shot and killed a female juvenile Friday, inside his home at Top of the Ridge Trailer Park in Bensalem Township.

When police arrived, they said Cooper ran out the back door of the trailer.

Cooper was quickly located and taken into custody.

As he taken into custody, he told officers that it was an accident.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was not from Bensalem and was not related to Cooper.

She had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Cooper's being charged as an adult with criminal homicide. Police have not released a possible motive for the killing.