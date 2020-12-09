PERKASIE, Pa. - Madeline Hoffman, 16, has a big heart, and is energized by helping people.
"That's just who she is," said Lisa Hoffman, Madeline's mom.
Since 2014, Madeline has been creating and organizing service projects. At age ten, she founded a charity that distributes hand-sewn bags for those who rely on walkers and wheelchairs. She's also organized drives to benefit children's hospitals and the homeless.
"Just seeing how happy the people are, a lot of people aren't expecting it, it's nice to see the look of thankfulness and gratitude," Madeline said.
The Hoffman family is filled with endless gratitude, after Madeline suffered an unexpected health emergency in September. Madeline was hanging around the track at Pennridge High School before band practice when she collapsed out of nowhere.
"We are very thankful that they had an AED, that it was accessible, charged, staff was prepared to use it, lot of things went right that day," said Lisa Hoffman.
Madeline experienced Sudden Cardiac Arrest. She never had any pre-existing conditions.
Madeline doesn't remember it, but she now knows how crucial access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is. She's also aware of how lucky she was that staff at the school knew what to do. They called 911, started CPR, and restored her heart rhythm.
Hoffman is now raising money to buy AEDs for other schools and help fund proper training, after learning other children who experienced the same medical emergency she did didn't have access to the lifesaving equipment.
"A lot of the places that have them don't have multiple, if there was a problem somewhere, not everyone in the building would know how to use it, how it works, who to call, or what to do," she said.
Hoffman is raising money for The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's (CHOP) Youth Heart Watch program.
You can donate here.
And while the scare inspired Madeline to help broaden access to AEDs, it also prompted her to re-think her career goals.
Madeline is a senior at Pennridge, and planned on pursuing a career in the field of education. Since the incident, she has changed her intended major to nursing.