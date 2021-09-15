DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County commissioners have agreed to establish a loan program for business property owners that will help further the push towards clean energy.
On Wednesday, the board of commissioners passed a resolution to establish the Bucks County Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, or C-PACE.
The program provides business property owners with low-interest loans towards clean energy and clean water projects. The state created a program under a similar name in 2018.
Under the county’s program, Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said business property owners can use the low-interest loans towards energy-efficient projects, like installing solar panels, energy-efficient windows and energy-efficient boilers.
“The other benefit is that it is tied to property taxes in a way so that the payments of the loan are embedded into your annual property tax bill,” said Harvie.
In addition, repayment of the loans can also be transferred over, should the property change owners, according to Harvie.
Bucks County Treasurer Kris Ballerini said she would like to see the program extended to the farming community.
“I do think that’s something that’s in consideration in Harrisburg, but there’s some working around with the definition of a large commercial property,” said Harvie.