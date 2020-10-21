DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County will use federal and state money to help businesses stay open and keep residents in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We still have money to get out on the street," Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt told the commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
Bucks County has had two rounds of grants to small businesses, sending about $21 million of pandemic aid so far from the county's share of the federal CARES Act.
She said the third round of grant applications will be be open Nov. 2-6, with information available on the county website. This round will provide grants of as much as $25,000 to small businesses and $5,000 to restaurants, McKevitt said, for a total of about $4 million.
The county commissioners will see a list of grants for approval at their Dec. 2 meeting.
The board also approved the use of about $1.1 million of federal and state money to fight homelessness.
"We have already helped hundreds of households," said Jeff Fields, director of housing and community development, but need remains, he said.
When Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo asked what specific needs would be met, Fields said housing and prevention of eviction are the goals. Bucks will provide direct assistance and education about housing rights, he said. Tenants and landlords will benefit, Fields said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has declared a moratorium on most evictions for non-payment of rent through the end of the year. Information about the county's housing program is available on the website.
In other business, the county will install a 2,000-square-foot community center at Humphrey's Park in Bristol Township. Bernard Griggs, who works on capital projects for the county, said the building will provide broadband Internet for children and others who need access and may not be able to pay for it.
Solicitor Joseph Khan said the county is retaining some new law firms because agreements made by a previous board for legal services were not properly authorized. In one case, Bucks County was being charged $800 per hour, more than twice the $350 per hour suitable for the work.
"We are going to make sure the county's interests are protected," Khan said.
Board Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia adjourned the meeting after about 90 minutes. The next meeting will be in Doylestown on Nov. 4, the morning after Election Day.