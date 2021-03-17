DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | Bucks County plans to open a sixth Covid-19 vaccination site next month in a former Giant grocery store in Warwick Township.
The county commissioners on Wednesday approved a $57,150 contract to use the building at 2395 York Road to administer the vaccine for four months.
Chief Operating Officer Margaret McKevitt said the county will be able to administer about 2,000 doses per day at the 34,000-square-foot building.
"Our goal is (to open) in early April if possible, if we can get all the pieces together and get the occupancy permit," she said.
"Now we just need lots of doses of vaccine," board Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said during the board's meeting in Doylestown. Pennsylvania counties have not been receiving as many shots as requested.
The commissioners also approved the lease of a county-owned residence at 6100 Mill Creek Road in Bristol Township to the United Liberian Association of Bucks County for a nominal $5 annual payment.
Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo said 6,000 to 7,000 Liberians live in the county. A civil war in their home west African home country drove migration to the U.S., DiGirolamo said.
Isaac Junius, representing the Liberian group, said the building will be used for programs for youth and senior citizens.
"This has been a dream long in the waiting," he said.
The board also reviewed a tax-abatement program for the development of a former industrial site on Spruce Street in Perkasie into 98 apartments and 10 townhouses.
Developer Ed Moser said the $20 million project will use local contractors. Completion will take 18 months to 2 years, he said. The tax break will give the developer a "cushion," Moser said, because with old buildings, "It never goes according to budget."
Solicitor Joseph Khan warned residents in this era of Covid-19 deaths, even funeral expenses can lead to consumer problems.
"There have been preplanned funerals that did not go as planned," he said, among other issues.
"We do want the word to get out, these sorts of problems happen when people are in a very vulnerable state of mind" during bereavement, Khan said. He said consumer complaints about death expenses can be sent to the county at consumerprotection@buckscounty.org.