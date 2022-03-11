NEW HOPE, Pa. - A trail in Bucks County that honors those who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks has been given a special recognition from the state.
The September 11th National Memorial Trail has been designated as a Statewide Major Greenway by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
A ceremony was held Friday morning at Washington Crossing Historic Park in New Hope.
It's part of a larger network of trails and roadways that links to national 9/11 memorials in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.