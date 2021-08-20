BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Chuck Pressler has worn many uniforms over the years.
"Being a career first responder, and a military veteran," he said.
This uniform, he wears in his off time.
"As a kid I saw honeybees all the time," Pressler said. "As an adult living here in the country, I never saw honeybees, and I was curious, why not?"
Curiosity led to passion. The more involved he got with bees, the more honey he started to produce, and he started selling it on the side.
"That was really it for a while," he said.
But he realized tending to bees making honey wasn't just making money - it was making a difference. In him.
"A career as a first responder, you see a lot of things...that are not normal for people to see on a daily basis," Pressler said.
This allowed him to separate from that. To just, be.
"The essence, smells, listening to the buzzing, it's hard to explain, but there's a transformation there," Pressler said. "Discovering it was a good therapy for PTSD is what drove me to change my mission."
And so he founded Honeybees for Heroes. The non-profit connects veterans and first responders to bee-keeping.
Jonathan Vass is a critical care medic with the Army. He also works as a paramedic at Central Bucks EMS, where Pressler is chief.
"I was talking to my chief and he's like I'm an apiarist, and I'm like 'that's awesome. I have questions about bees," Vass said.
And so, curiosity led him to Pressler's Bedminster Township backyard, where he's learning a lot about beekeeping.
He also finds it relaxing.
"It almost feels like a reset for your brain, yes you'll be there. You'll have thoughts, but you're able to breathe through it, you're able to work through anything," Vass said.
Sometimes, it's just nice to connect with nature. And with someone who understands.