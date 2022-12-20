HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A suburban Philadelphia county elections board is certifying its November results, a development state officials had said is required before they're able to issue a statewide certification.

The Bucks County Board of Elections wrapped up certification on Tuesday even though litigation over recount requests hasn't ended.

The Pennsylvania Department of State hasn't said what the Bucks development will mean for statewide certification.

Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state’s 67 counties, covering 172 voting precincts, have delayed certification of statewide election results for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate and some state legislative districts.