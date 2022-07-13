Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority in talks for $1.1 billion sale of sewer operations
Essential Utilities Inc. said Wednesday that the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority will discuss the sale of wastewater operations to the company for more than $1.1 billion. That could lead to sewer operations, which are now controlled by a public authority, going to a private company.
The company, formerly known as Aqua America, said in a statement that the authority voted to give Essential Utilities' Aqua Pennsylvania subsidiary an exclusive one-year agreement to discuss the sale.
"Aqua's offer was selected based on the board's determination that Aqua's terms were the most beneficial to its customers, taxpayers and Bucks County,:" according to the statement from Essential Utilities.
A final vote on selling the sewer operations to Essential Utilities has not been held.
"We look forward discussing the merits of the transaction and the benefits to BCWSA customers and employees and to all Bucks County residents in the coming weeks," Christopher Franklin, chief executive officer and chairman of Essential Utilities, said in a statement.
Essential is a publicly traded water, waste water and natural gas provider, serving about 5.5 million people in 10 states, according to the company's website.
The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTRG. It closed Wednesday at $46.26, up 45 cents. Its market capitalization (shares outstanding times current price) is $12.1 billion. The company's headquarter is in Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
