PERKASIE, Pa. – Bucks County Water & Sewer Authority is thinking about selling its sewer system for a little more than $1 billion.
A public hearing on the matter was held Tuesday.
BCWSA says it has an offer from Aqua America, but it's not a done deal, and it wants to share what it's thinking with employees and customers. If consummated, the transaction would result in the largest-ever U.S. public wastewater system privatization.
But not everyone thinks this is a good idea.
The meeting room at Bucks County Community College was filled with a number of residents worried about rate increases if the sale goes through.
BCWSA officials say if it does sell, there would potentially be a $300 million fund to help offset rate increases over the next 10 years.
"The differential between what our rate structure may look like and what Aqua's is projected to be, based upon their independent consultant, that differential will be made up with this rate benefit fund, so that our customers would pay no more over the next 10 years then they would have if they stayed with us," said Benjamin Jones, CEO of BCWSA.
"One of the things we're looking at is whether or not our existence is best put forth in the Aqua's hands, in this case the private sector's hands, or whether or not our task is still to continue," Jones said.
Jones says if the deal goes through, Aqua will take on sewer employees and honor existing union contracts.
This scenario enticed the BCWSA board's July 13 vote to enter into a one-year exclusive negotiation agreement with Aqua. Bucks County commissioners would then vote on any deal if one were made and approved.
Aqua officials on Tuesday touted their ability to comply with a myriad of government environmental regulations and to take on the substantial risk associated with running a wastewater system.
Aqua also will seek state Public Utilities Commission approval to replace damaged customer wastewater laterals to address stormwater inflow. This is something BCWSA is not permitted to do.
The company operates 21 wastewater plans through 4,600 miles of pipe for 1.3 million customers in southeastern Pennsylvania.
However, many people who attended Tuesday's forum were more concerned about rates.
"Aqua Pennsylvania is a for-profit company," said resident Jeanne Voronin. "This is not in the public's best interest, and they will raise our rates again and again and again."
But Aqua officials say the stabilization fund would help offset rate hikes.
"It's a fund that they (Bucks County) would control," said Marc Lucca, president of Aqua Pennsylvania. "They would take proceeds from the sale and put that into a trust that would pay money back to each customer, offsetting the bill so that their bill will not increase more than it would have otherwise had the ownership remained under Bucks County."
The sale proceeds could also pay down acquired debt, create a stabilization funds for sewer rates or provide cash for essential services, or a combination of all three.
One group against the deal is the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association. On Tuesday, officials representing the association's region 1 — comprised of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties — labeled the deal as "corporate greed."
"Instead of sacrificing public ownership and control, these systems should be held and operated in a public trust to be handed down to our children and their children," Michael Sullivan, director of region 1, wrote in correspondence to Bucks County municipal and community leaders.
Warrington Township sold its sewer system to BCWSA in 2018, despite having had a higher bid from Aqua Pennsylvania.
Warrington Board of Supervisors Chair Fred Gaines says as part of that deal, Warrington retained the right of first refusal if the authority sold the system.
He says if the deal with Aqua goes through, Warrington will act upon it.
"Our current intention is to purchase it back and either operate it ourselves or retain somebody else to operate it," Gaines said.
If it decides to sell, BCWSA says a rate freeze will take effect for a year.
The authority says it will make a decision in the fall, and plans to have more public hearings before then.