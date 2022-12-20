WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County woman is facing charges after police say she delivered drugs to a 23-year-old man who later died.

Alex Aron, of Bensalem, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility, involuntary manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Warrington Township Police Department said officers were sent to the 200 block of Grand Boulevard for a wellbeing check on Dec. 14. A person reported they had not been able to get a hold of their friend, John May, for the past few days, which is out of the ordinary. Police went into the residence and found May dead.

Police said drug evidence was located in the immediate area, and May's cause of death was ruled as being caused by fentanyl toxicity. Through investigation it was determined that Aron had contact with May in the preceding days and delivered heroin bags to him.

The bags were found near his body, township police said.