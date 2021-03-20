BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly being involved in a traffic accident back in July that left one person with several injuries.
Rebecca Carper, 48, was charged by Perkasie Borough Police with Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Reckless Endangerment, Driving Without a License following a traffic accident that occurred on July 31, 2020 in Perkasie Borough, police say.
According to police, Carper was found to have been operating a vehicle with a suspended license which struck a pedestrian on S. 9th resulting in several injuries to the victim.
Following the investigation, a warrant was issued for Ms. Carper.
After Carper failed to turn herself in to Perkasie Police on the warrant, assistance in locating Carper was rendered by the United States Marshals Service in Philadelphia, officials say.
U.S. Marshals took Carper into custody on March 16, 2021 in Montgomery County.
Carper was processed and arraigned by Judge Gaier and transported to Bucks County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.