24-year-old Christine Englehardt's family says she left her Bucks County home alone for a trip to Florida for spring break.
But the trip ended in heartbreak last week, after Englehardt was found dead in her South Beach hotel room.
Local police say they have surveillance video showing Englehardt entering her hotel with two men - 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor from North Carolina - who were on spring break too.
The men reportedly met Englehart at a restaurant, and on the way back to her hotel, court documents say one of the men admitted to giving her a "green pill."
Investigators say they could see in the surveillance video that Englehardt was clearly intoxicated and unable to consent to anything. In fact, one of the men had to hold her up, and once in the hotel room, police say the two men raped her, then stole her credit cards and phone and took off.
She was later found dead.
Police aren't sure yet if that green pill killed her, but they're looking into it. The two men were arrested, and a judge denied bond.
So far, the men are charged with burglary and sexual battery, but depending on what the coroner's report says the pair could also face murder charges.
Samantha DiFrancesco, one of Englehardt's friends back home who set up a GoFundMe to help with her funeral expenses, says she just can't believe this is true.
"It just breaks your heart when you know she was a genuinely good person who would do anything for anybody. To think she went through what she went through, it's sickening; it's sick," DiFrancesco said.