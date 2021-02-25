MILFORD TWP., Pa. - If you're on Facebook you might have seen a post that's been shared well over 1,000 times. It was posted by Kathy Scheetz after robbers made their way into the home she shares with her mother-in-law on Friday in Milford Township.
Ring camera footage caught some of what happened. It started with a man banging on the door.
"He was telling her that the water's contaminated, the well's contaminated, he needed to test it," Scheetz said.
Scheetz says her mother-in-law is a very smart woman but trusted him and let him in. What she didn't know was seconds later two other men walked in literally behind her back.
"She was at the sink and this guy is distracting her," Scheetz said.
Scheetz's husband was watching this unfold on the Ring camera and frantically called his mom, yelling into the answering machine for her to pick up. Scheetz thinks that may have scared the robbers.
"She sees the other two men come out of the bedroom into our living room and she was like, 'what is going on, and then they all ran,'" Scheetz said.
Scheetz says in a matter of minutes they ransacked her mother-in-law's room, but it appears they got scared and ran off without taking anything. Her mother-in-law wasn't harmed, but is dealing with the emotional trauma.
"She will never open the door again is what she keeps telling us," Scheetz said.
No arrests have been made as police are still trying to identify the robbers. Scheetz is sharing their story as a warning for others.
"The elderly just need to know these people don't care how old you are, they want your money," Scheetz said.