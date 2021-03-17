DOYLESTOWN, Pa. | Bucks County's commissioners chose St. Patrick's Day to discuss moving some of the county's nearly $1 billion retirement fund to "green" and socially conscious investments.
The fund had a market value of $960.9 million on Tuesday, Controller Neale Dougherty said Wednesday at the Bucks Retirement Board meeting. He said the county's consultant, PFM of Philadelphia, has advised moving into ESG funds, which seek return but also measure an investment's environmental, social and corporate-governance policies for a positive effect on society.
ESG values can include environmental impact, diversity, gender and board policies, all balanced with performance, Dougherty said.
Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr. said universities have adopted ESG strategies, often moving away from investments in fossil fuels. He said the fund's priority is to serve retirees, but "it makes sense taking a look at how to do this" if investing goals can be attained with some ESG focus.
"This is one way that we can make change and influence change," Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Diane Ellis-Marseglia said.
"It's not a wholesale move, it's a gradual move," Dougherty said.
Harvie said a goal of moving 20% of the pension fund to ESG investments over time is reasonable, and return will be watched closely.
"We're going to get there in increments so we can measure performance," Dougherty said.
"We keep certain fund managers on watch if they're laggards," he said when going over February results with the board.
One option discussed Wednesday was to invest a small amount to help local start-ups in the medical field.
Dougherty also told the board that the fund paid $3.81 million in February to 1,669 retirees, for an average payment of about $2,280.
The market value of the fund rose from $931.2 million on Jan. 21 to $946.8 million on Feb. 28.