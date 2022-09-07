Bucks County's proposed $1.1 billion sale of its sewer and water operations is off, according to Essential Utilities Inc.



The company reached an exclusive one-year agreement to discuss purchasing the county's wastewater operations in July. That led to public objections to sewer operations, now controlled by the public Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority, being controlled by a for-profit operation. Those complaints led to a reversal Tuesday by the authority against such a deal.



"While we were surprised and disappointed by the sudden turn of events yesterday, we respect the opinions of the Bucks County elected officials," according to a statement from Christopher Franklin, chairman and chief executive officer of Essential Utilities.



Franklin said government-owned systems have suffered "tragic events associated with long-term deferred maintenance."



Essential Utilities, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTRG, is based in Bryn Mawr, Montgomery County. It used to be known as Aqua America.



Essential's Aqua Pennsylvania division serves about 1.5 million people in 32 counties in the commonwealth.