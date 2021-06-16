Money cash generic
Bucks County's retirement fund has reached into 10 digits.
 
As of May 31, the fund for county-government retirees slipped over the $1 billion mark, at $1,000,136,000, Controller Neale Dougherty said Wednesday at the Bucks retirement board meeting.
 
The county has held onto the gains, as the fund has moved up with the financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up about 12% year-to-date as stock investments gained with the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pension funds typically spread investments across several asset classes and also must hold cash to make monthly payments to retirees.
 
"The market value of the fund at the start of the year was $931,216,331," Dougherty said. "The market value as of May 31, 2021, was $1,000,136,571.45."
 
As of the close of trading Tuesday, the pension fund remained over $1 billion, at $1,003,894,637.03.
 
"The gain for the year has been 8.3%," Dougherty said. "It has been an exceptionally strong year."
 
Other county funds have also done well. Northampton County, which is about half the size of Bucks, has seen its pension fund grow to about a half-billion dollars this year.
 
The fund paid $3.85 million in benefits in May to 1,690 retirees, Dougherty said. That is about $2,278 per retiree.
 
 

