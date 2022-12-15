SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County said a man killed his wife, Sellersville woman Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, and dismembered her body.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub held a news conference on Thursday afternoon to make the announcement.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, is charged with third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse, Weintraub said.

The charges were reduced because Stephen helped law enforcement locate Elizabeth's remains.

Stephen is expected to plead guilty. He would serve 20 to 40 years in prison, Weintraub said.

Evidence shows that Beth Capaldi was strangled and/or smothered in her bedroom, then taken to the basement, where she was dismembered, Weintraub said.

Weintraub said Stephen dumped part of her remains in a dumpster near an apartment complex in Lansdale.

55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hadn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.

Authorities investigated Capaldi's home last week.

We're told she lived with her husband. Her daughter reported her missing, after she hadn't heard from her mom in two days.

Her wallet was the only thing missing from the house.

Weintraub said it is unclear at this time what Stephen's motive for the killing was.

Stephen Capaldi is in Bucks County Prison without bail.