UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month.

Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell, 28, of Philadelphia, in the parking lot of the Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, said District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Hughes and a friend were returning to Hughes’ car on the night of Oct. 7 after leaving the pub when a group of men gathered near his car, and confronted and attacked him, Weintraub said.

Three men punched and hit him in the face and head, knocking him to the ground where they continued the assault, Weintraub said. Hughes attempted to get into his vehicle but was being actively pulled out by one of the attackers, according to Weintraub.

Hughes had to reach behind with his right arm while being attacked and was able to get his hand on his weapon that was between the driver’s seat and the center console. He warned the assailants that he had a weapon and told them to stop, authorities said.

The men continued the attack, and Hughes opened fire, killing two of the men and injuring a third, according to Weintraub.

Immediately after the shooting, Hughes called 911, telling dispatchers he shot at a group of men who attacked him in the parking lot of the Steam Pub, Weintraub said. Bucks County 911 received numerous other calls reporting the shooting.

Upper Southampton Township Police Department and EMS arrived at the scene and found two men dead in the Steam Pub parking lot. While on scene, police were told a third man – Richard Bowman, 24, of Philadelphia – sustained a gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After calling 911, Hughes remained on the scene until police arrived and cooperated fully with the investigation, including giving a video and audio recorded interview, allowing police to review his cellphone, and consenting to gunshot residue testing, photographing, having his clothing collected, providing a blood sample, and releasing his medical records, Weintraub said. The medical records showed that Hughes suffered serious injuries. He also suffered blurry vision, sensitivity to light and nausea, authorities said.

Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Upper Southampton Township Police Department conducted a comprehensive investigation that included processing the scene and recovering and accounting for all shell casings and rounds, interviewing with those involved and witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage from inside and outside the Steam Pub, examining cellphones, searching vehicles, and collecting and reviewing 911 calls.

Weintraub announced that the investigation concluded that the use of deadly force by Hughes was justified because he reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to protect himself against death or serious bodily injury and because he was unable to safely retreat.

Weintraub said there was also a presumed reasonable belief of need for deadly force because he was forcefully being removed from his vehicle.

The investigation also found that Hughes held a valid concealed weapons permit and legally purchased the firearm himself, according to Weintraub. Hughes was also considerably smaller than the men who attacked him, Weintraub said.

Weintraub met with Panebianco’s family to explain his decision. Weintraub said he tried to do the same with the Farrell family, but they declined to meet at this time.

During a news conference to announce the findings of the investigation, Weintraub played surveillance footage that captured the assault and shooting, and the 911 call that Hughes placed after the shooting. In the video, Panebianco, Farrell and a third man, Michael Michell, can be seen repeatedly punching Hughes, according to Weintraub.

Weintraub said Panebianco throws the first punch that started the attack, and then also punches Hughes’ friend five times in the head and face. The friend fled to get help as the three men continued the attack, Weintraub said.

Michell, 24, of Philadelphia, will be charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, for his role in the attack. Michell punched the victim at least four times in the head during the attack, Weintraub said.

Bowman was not charged.