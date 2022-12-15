SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County said a man killed his wife, Sellersville woman Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, and dismembered her body.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub held a news conference on Thursday afternoon to make the announcement.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, is charged with third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse, Weintraub said.

The charges were reduced because Stephen helped law enforcement locate Elizabeth's remains.

Stephen is expected to plead guilty. He would serve 20 to 40 years in prison, Weintraub said.

Stephen Capaldi killed his wife on the morning of Oct. 10, 2022, while she was sleeping in their bed, by strangling her and using a pillow to smother her, according to Weintraub.

He then moved his wife’s body from the master bedroom to a back bedroom and then the basement, where he dismembered her and disposed of her remains on Oct. 12, prior to ever meeting with law enforcement, Weintraub said.

An investigation found that Stephen Capaldi purchased items to carry out the disposal of his wife’s body, according to Weintraub.

Weintraub said some of Elizabeth's remains were found at Hog Island, Delaware County. Stephen led investigators there, Weintraub said.

55-year-old Beth Capaldi of Sellersville hadn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.

Authorities investigated Capaldi's home last week.

We're told she lived with her husband. Her daughter reported her missing, after she hadn't heard from her mom in two days.

Elizabeth Capaldi’s purse, some clothing, personal items and $13,000 in cash were reported missing from the home, but her cellphone, iPad, and vehicle were allegedly left at the home.

Weintraub said it is unclear at this time what Stephen's motive for the killing was.

“I’ve spoken with Beth Capaldi’s family,” District Attorney Weintraub said during Thursday’s news conference.

“I explained the principles and goals I focused on in my negotiations with the defendant. First: To find Beth Capaldi alive if possible – I am so sorry that this was not possible – her family was devastated by this news. If not, then to bring her back to her family, and to bring her killer to justice.

“We continue to pursue both of these goals.”

Stephen Capaldi is in Bucks County Prison without bail.