A Bucks County pizzeria owner, accused of killing her partner and trying to bury the body, went before a judge Friday morning.

Anna Maria Tolomello left the New Britain District Court in a red prison jumpsuit. The Bucks County District Attorney's office is going for a 1st-degree murder conviction.

"When we ultimately make our pitch to the jury, the pitch will be that this was a murder. It was pre-meditated and done with malice, and therefore the verdict should be murder in the first degree," said Christopher Reese, the attorney representing the DA's office.

Tolomello is accused of shooting and killing her partner, Giovanni Gallina, at their house on Limekiln Pike on March 16th, then trying to bury the body. The two owned Pina's Pizzeria nearby. Police found Gallina wrapped in a tarp inside the house when they executed a search warrant on March 29th.

Part of the evidence shown in court Friday included a video taken by a security camera that was posted right next to the garage. It starts on March 16th around 9:00 p.m. and shows both Tolomello and Gallina walking into the house, but then Detective Eric Landamia testified on the stand that it went dark for almost a week. When the video restarts on March 22nd, the camera is pointed down at the ground. Detectives believe it may have been tampered with. Then on March 29th, the camera caught Tolomello dragging a piece of her mattress out of the house, which detectives believe could be an attempt to dispose of evidence.

But despite that evidence, Tolomello's attorneys said she's innocent.

"I think we're just looking forward to the truth coming out in court, and Ms. Tolomello being able to disprove any guilt," said attorney Antonetta Stancu.

They believe she'll be found not guilty because they said she was acting in self-defense. Tolomello said Gallina was trying to kill her, and her attorneys pointed to bruises on his arm found during the autopsy that may show signs of a fight.

"I think the evidence made it clear that this is certainly not a first degree murder case, and frankly I think the evidence on the record here today indicated that it was self-defense," said attorney Daniel Schatz.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 16th.