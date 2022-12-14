SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County will be giving an update on the investigation of missing Sellersville woman Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub will hold a news conference on Thursday at 3 p.m. to announce the update.

55-year-old Capaldi of Sellersville hasn't been seen since the early morning of Oct. 10.

Authorities investigated Capaldi's home last week.

Sources told our partner station WPVI last week that her husband has been taken into custody, and is said to be cooperating with investigators. Several media outlets were reporting, in connection with this case, on the discovery of body parts.

We're told she lived with her husband. Her daughter reported her missing, after she hadn't heard from mom in two days.

Her wallet was the only thing missing from the house.