The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam.

The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee.

A release from officials says an out-of-state resident recently received an email that includes an attachment of an arrest warrant, which says they are "wanted for being in contempt of court." Authorities say the warrant was made to appear official with the signature of a Bucks County Common Pleas Judge.

In the email, the scammer provides a spoofed phone number to the recipient, which they are told they must call, so they can pay a fee and clear the warrant.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office wants to remind the public that the Sheriff’s Office and the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas would never ask for payment in this fashion or email a warrant.

People should never send money or provide access to your bank or credit card in response to threatening emails or phone calls you may receive claiming that you owe a debt.

If you have received a similar email, do not respond, and contact your local police department to report the incident.