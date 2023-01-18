BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money.

Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said.

A&A Custom Furniture is owned by Austin and Amanda Smallacombe, and has a listed address at a home in a Perkasie area development, police say.

Anyone who has paid the company or either owner money for furniture to be built but has not gotten their order should contact either Newtown, Hilltown or Bedminster township police at the numbers below:

Newtown Township police: 215-579-1000

Hilltown Township police: 215-453-6000

Bedminster Township police: 215-795-2972