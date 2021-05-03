Central Bucks West sophomore Paree Pasi wants people to put themselves in her shoes.
"I want people to think, what if it was me? What if I had to go to school or work on my holiday? How would I feel?" Pasi said.
Every year she has homework and school events on Diwali, a major Hindu holiday.
"It's the celebration of light over dark, good over evil," Pasi said.
She says it's like Christmas to her.
"I get tons of gifts, see family I don't normally get to see," Pasi said.
A few months ago, she started an online petition to encourage the Central Bucks School District to make Diwali a school holiday. It has 1,500 signatures. But she's not stopping there. She's also been making her case at board meetings.
She wouldn't be the first in her family to accomplish such a thing. Her cousin convinced Council Rock School District to make Diwali a school holiday.
"It's recognizing that Hindus are just as important as people who celebrate Christmas, people who celebrate Hanukkah," Pasi said.
And she thinks the district recognizing it would also kick start a larger understanding of the holiday.
"I think when students are like, 'Why do I have a day off on November?' they'll look at the calendar and see it's Diwali. 'What's Diwali?'" Pasi said.
She hopes to get the board on board, in time for this year's Diwali, November 4. Though, she recognizes it will be an uphill battle.
"I'm going to keep fighting until I get recognition," Pasi said.
Board members did not comment for this story.