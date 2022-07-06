Bush House presented two checks for two-thousand dollars. One to the Homeless to Independence and the other one to Helping Hands One Heart Upper Bucks Resource Connections

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Two non-profit organizations that combat homelessness in the Bucks County community received funds to continue their mission Wednesday.

Homeless to Independence and Helping Hands One Heart Upper Bucks Resource Connections each got a $2,000 check from the owner of the Bush House Hotel in Quakertown.

Bush House owner Tom Skiffington said it's a cause that's important to him. Bush House is an apartment and rooming house that has provided low-income housing for more than 85 years.

Helping Hands One Heart is a new organization.

"They are a Bucks County non-profit service that helps the homeless," Skiffington said. "And also, providing resource for low-income, mental illness, addiction.

"We thank these two organizations for all they do for combatting homelessness in Upper Bucks County. It's very important to me and the Bush House ... and greatly needed in the Bucks County area."

