DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man was found guilty of buying handguns and illegally giving them to other people.

Bashir Shakir, 25, was convicted Thursday on 12 felony counts related to the straw purchase of six handguns, said the county district attorney's office.

The Upper Darby man bought the guns at a Chalfont gun store in November 2020.

Four of the six handguns have been recovered by police during criminal investigations in Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey, authorities said.

He will be sentenced at a later date on six counts of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, and six counts of illegally giving firearms to other persons.