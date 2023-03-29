DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man will spend several years in prison for taking advantage of an elderly resident and taking more than a half-million dollars from him.

Robert Wootters, 56, was sentenced Wednesday to 3-6 years in prison, followed by nine years of probation. He must also pay $500,000 in restitution to the victim, and $45,000 to the Social Security Administration, said the Bucks County district attorney.

Investigators say the Warrington man took advantage of the elderly Solebury Township resident. The 81-year-old resident, who suffers from dementia, wrote checks to Wootters for what he thought was landscaping and caretaking work.

The victim told police that he did not keep track of how many checks he wrote or for how much, but that he just wrote checks when Wootters asked for them.

Investigators determined Wootters took between $650,000 and $700,000 from the victim between April 2017 and July 2021, the DA said.

Wootters pleaded no contest to charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, financial exploitation of an older adult, access device fraud and deceptive business practices. In a second case, he pleaded guilty to filing false records on a social security disability claim.

The victim, who lives alone and has no relatives to care for him, has since been appointed a guardian to help take care of him.